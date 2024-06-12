Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after buying an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 15,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

