Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,740,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 58,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

