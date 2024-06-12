Creative Planning Has $36.14 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.17% of Dover worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $180.75. 134,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.