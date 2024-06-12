Creative Planning Has $42.26 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 126,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.03. 314,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.