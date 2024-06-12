Creative Planning Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,159 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $66,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,842,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,731. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

