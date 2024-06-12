Creative Planning Sells 10,841 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.47% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $79,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,091. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $165.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.