Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 162,086 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 2,083,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,115,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

