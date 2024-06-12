Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

