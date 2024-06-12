Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
