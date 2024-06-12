Critical Survey: Fortrea (FTRE) versus Its Competitors

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fortrea to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.08 billion -$3.40 million -17.86 Fortrea Competitors $974.53 million -$121.96 million 4.66

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 5 5 1 2.50 Fortrea Competitors 308 1206 2106 33 2.51

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortrea and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fortrea currently has a consensus price target of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Fortrea’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Fortrea Competitors -3,338.19% -1,358.92% -41.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortrea beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.