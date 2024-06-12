CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPC traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The company has a market cap of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is 21.53 and its 200-day moving average is 21.47. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52 week low of 21.10 and a 52 week high of 22.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

