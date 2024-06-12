Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 60,123 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 256.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of AppFolio worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.67. 6,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $256.73.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock valued at $17,754,737. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

