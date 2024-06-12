Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Cuisine Solutions stock remained flat at $17.90 on Wednesday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cuisine Solutions
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.