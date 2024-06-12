Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Cuisine Solutions stock remained flat at $17.90 on Wednesday. Cuisine Solutions has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

