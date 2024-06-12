Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 2.9%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 221,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 627,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

