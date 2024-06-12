Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.30 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.92). 566,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 809,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.90).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £319.18 million, a PE ratio of -603.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Custodian Property Income REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 1.98 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

