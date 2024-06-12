Daniel Shook Acquires 7 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,856 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £129.92 ($165.44).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Daniel Shook bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($23.86) per share, for a total transaction of £112.44 ($143.18).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £125.30 ($159.56).

IMI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:IMI traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,837 ($23.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,815.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,911 ($24.33). The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,963.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.38) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

