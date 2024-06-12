Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.19. 1,320,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.