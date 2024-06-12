Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,419 shares of company stock worth $79,704,768 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,210. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.88, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

