Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.