Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.53

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 11165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $601.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.