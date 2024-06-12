Degen (DEGEN) Trading 39% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Degen has traded down 39% against the dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $191.19 million and approximately $47.52 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01317335 USD and is down -16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $41,629,408.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.