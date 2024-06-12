Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 1.5%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €27.91 ($30.01) and last traded at €28.03 ($30.14). Approximately 570,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.45 ($30.59).

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.21.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

