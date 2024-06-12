Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 11,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.88.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.