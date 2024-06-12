Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Deswell Industries Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 11,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.88.
About Deswell Industries
