dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.99

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.42 million and $24,677.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,508,227 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99331599 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,182.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

