DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 412197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

DFS Furniture Trading Down 2.0 %

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,386.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About DFS Furniture

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.