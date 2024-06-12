Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOMP remained flat at $17.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

