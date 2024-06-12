Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Raised by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,943,000 after buying an additional 323,873 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,522,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 1,060,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

