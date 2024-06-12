Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.82

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 8018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.