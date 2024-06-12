Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 20,699 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %
TSLL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
