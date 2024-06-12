Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 20,699 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %

TSLL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

