Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 20,699 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %

TSLL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,064,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.