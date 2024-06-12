Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00. 40,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 54,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$151.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.39.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.