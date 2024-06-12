DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DocuSign Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
