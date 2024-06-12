Dogecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $21.15 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00114867 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008667 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,684,246,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
