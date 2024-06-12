Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

DPZ traded up $7.30 on Wednesday, reaching $535.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,748. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $298.46 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

