Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %
DPZ traded up $7.30 on Wednesday, reaching $535.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,748. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $298.46 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.