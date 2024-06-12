DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.28.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

DoorDash stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,913 shares of company stock valued at $85,629,619. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

