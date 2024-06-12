Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRREF traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.63. 3,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.67.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

