Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.