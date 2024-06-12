Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
OTCMKTS DRUNF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.
