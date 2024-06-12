Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
DRUNF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
