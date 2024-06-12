Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 377.2% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dunxin Financial Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 1,865,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,647. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
About Dunxin Financial
