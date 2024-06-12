Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.75

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 812377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 219.18, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,412,803 shares of company stock worth $322,428,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.