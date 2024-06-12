EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BSVO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $21.47.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.