East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.