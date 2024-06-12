Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 9,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

