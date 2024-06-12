Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 269.4% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 269.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 29,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

