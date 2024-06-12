ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 1,545.5% in May

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 1,545.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 6.1 %

ECTM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 29,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,168. The company has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.61. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is 133.36%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

