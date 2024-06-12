Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Iron Triangle Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Iron Triangle Partners LP lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,350 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 5.8% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $44,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $37,189,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 1,671,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

