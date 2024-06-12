Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Lessened by Advent International L.P.

Advent International L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,500 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 0.5% of Advent International L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $33,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,669. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.