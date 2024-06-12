Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,563. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

