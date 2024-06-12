Empiric Student Property Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.60 ($1.19). 284,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,405. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.90 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £564.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

