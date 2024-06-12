Empirical Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,500 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 7.4% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 554,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

