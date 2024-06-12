Empirical Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. Netflix makes up approximately 5.8% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.06. 2,089,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The stock has a market cap of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

