Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes $10.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Walmart makes up 9.2% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,780,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.9% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 550.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 72.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 11,699,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,117. The company has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,581,499 shares of company stock worth $887,782,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

